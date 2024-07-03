Shiba Inu Marketing Lead Hints At Potential Surge In Burns: 'Cooking Up Something Special'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent update, the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD team has hinted at a possible surge in the burn rates of SHIB tokens.

What Happened: Lucie, the marketing specialist of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, revealed her collaboration with Shibacals, a project using blockchain technology to authenticate physical collectibles.

While specific details about the partnership were not disclosed, Lucie indicated that they were “cooking up something special” and asked the community to prepare for a surge in burn rates.