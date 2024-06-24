White House Rehires Former Crypto Adviser To National Security Council

Loading... Loading...

The Biden administration has brought back Carole House, who previously served as the administration’s cryptocurrency adviser, as a special adviser to the White House National Security Council.

What Happened: House announced her return to government service in a public statement, expressing her honor and excitement at the opportunity to shape “secure and trustworthy digital economies.” She has been appointed as the Special Advisor for Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Policy.

Her reappointment underscores the administration’s ongoing commitment to addressing the complex intersection of national security, cybersecurity, and the rapidly evolving world of digital finance.

During her previous tenure, House was known for her balanced approach to cryptocurrency regulation.

While generally supportive of the technology’s potential, she consistently emphasized the need for robust law enforcement measures to prevent illicit activities in the crypto space.

The decision to bring House back into the fold comes at a crucial time, as the United States grapples with the challenges and opportunities presented by the growing cryptocurrency sector.

Her expertise is expected to play a vital role in developing policies that foster innovation while safeguarding national security interests.

Why It Matters: In her new role, House will be working with the “interagency,” suggesting a collaborative approach across various government departments to address cybersecurity and critical infrastructure concerns.

This holistic strategy aligns with the Biden administration’s broader efforts to enhance the nation’s digital defenses and maintain its competitive edge in the global tech landscape.

House’s appointment is likely to be welcomed by those in the cryptocurrency industry who advocate for balanced regulation.

However, it may also signal a continued emphasis on strengthening oversight and enforcement mechanisms in the digital asset space.

What’s Next: House’s return to a pivotal role in shaping digital asset policies comes ahead of Benzinga’s Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

This event will gather industry leaders, policymakers, and investors to discuss the evolving landscape of digital assets, offering a timely platform for House and others to share insights on regulatory strategies and the future of digital currencies in a secure, innovative financial ecosystem.

