Franklin Templeton Goes Beyond Bitcoin, Ethereum, Eyes New Crypto-Focused Investment Fund For Institutional Investors

Franklin Templeton, a prominent Silicon Valley asset manager with $1.6 trillion in assets, is reportedly exploring the creation of a new investment fund dedicated to cryptocurrencies.

What Happened: This private fund would cater to institutional investors and include investments in cryptocurrencies beyond just Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Additionally, the firm is considering the distribution of staking rewards to the fund’s investors, The Information reported.

This move positions Franklin Templeton among a growing list of traditional finance giants entering the digital asset market to offer cryptocurrency and tokenized asset investments to their clients.

Earlier this year, Franklin Templeton launched a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the U.S. and applied to list a similar ETF for Ether.

The company had previously initiated a tokenized U.S. government bond fund on the Stellar (XLM) network in 2021, setting a precedent before BlackRock‘s similar initiatives.

These developments reflect a broader trend in the financial sector, where traditional firms are increasingly embracing digital assets.

The potential introduction of Franklin Templeton’s crypto-focused investment fund could significantly influence the market by providing institutional investors with more diversified exposure to the cryptocurrency landscape.

