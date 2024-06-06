LightLink Leverages Celestia Mainnet For Scalable, Gasless Transactions

Loading... Loading...

LightLink, an Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain focused on enabling instant, gasless transactions for dApps and enterprises, announced on Wednesday the integration of its Hummingbird client with Celestia‘s TIA/USD Mainnet.

This integration aims to significantly improve scalability and further reduce transaction fees for LightLink users.

Celestia’s Role In Enhancing LightLink

LightLink’s Hummingbird client leverages Celestia’s strengths: data integrity, immutable records and modular data availability.

This allows LightLink to reduce operational costs within its ecosystem.

Reduced Storage Costs and Increased Efficiency

“Integrating Celestia reduces storage costs and enhances security—a strategic move on our path to achieving 10,000 TPS,” stated Roy Hui, co-founder and CEO of LightLink.

He elaborated that using Celestia lowers costs compared to Ethereum, allowing LightLink to pass on these savings to users in the form of even lower transaction fees.

Hummingbird: Verification And Data Availability

LightLink’s Hummingbird client is a standalone tool crucial for data availability and validator defense. Following the “Don’t trust, verify” ethos, Hummingbird verifies state execution, transaction inclusion, and data availability. This ensures every block’s data is accessible for validation, enabling independent verification by validators.

Future Developments: Blobstream and Community Engagement

Following the Hummingbird integration, LightLink plans to launch Blobstream, a modular data stream tool facilitating high-throughput operations for Layer 2 networks.

This tool, along with the upcoming “challenger/defender” game for community validators, will further strengthen data availability on the LightLink network.

This announcement follows LightLink’s token launch in April and a seed funding round totaling $11.5 million.

Navigating the Future of Digital Assets

With Layer 2 scaling solutions like LightLink pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology, staying informed is key.

