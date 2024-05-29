'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu Spikes 5%: Trader Sees 'SHIB Season' And This Data Point Could Mean He's Right

Loading... Loading...

Popular “Dogecoin Killer” Shiba Inu SHIB/USD followed other dog-themed meme coins upwards with a 5% spike in early Wednesday morning trading hours.

What Happened: SHIB is up 5% to trade around $0.00002732 at the time of writing. This takes its 30-day increase to 17%. The rise comes as one trader cashed out a seven-figure gain at the start of the week, pocketing over $1 million on a three-year trade.

On Tuesday, popular crypto trader Cold Blooded Shiller had predicted that SHIB would “send,” highlighting its strength compared to Dogecoin DOGE/USD on the low-time frame. Dogecoin is down 0.7% over the past 24 hours.

Why It Matters: Analysts remain bullish on the potential of animal-themed meme coins, with cryptocurrency trader Bluntz Capital pointing out that Shiba Inu was “making moves,” attributing it to the fact that “people simply like dogs and frogs.”

Shiba-themed account Shib Knight stated that “we entered SHIB season,” while another trader thinks SHIB will “most likely pump” if major cryptocurrencies maintain their bullish trends:

Shiba Inu is currently trading around a market capitalization of $16.2 billion, short of Dogecoin’s $23.9 billion.

Twenty-four-hour trading volumes for SHIB at $1.8 billion exceed Dogecoin’s $1.3 billion. This indicates increased interest in the “Dogecoin Killer” over its bigger rival. Whether this points to an extended “SHIB season” or a short-term spike in interest remains to be seen.

