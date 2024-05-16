Ontario's 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski Arrested For Alleged Investment Fraud

Loading... Loading...

Aiden Pleterski, who dubbed himself the “Crypto King,” has been arrested following a comprehensive 16-month investigation by the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS).

What Happened: Pleterski, a 25-year-old resident of Whitby, faces charges of Fraud Over $5000 and Laundering Proceeds of Crime.

The investigation began in July 2022 when the DRPS received numerous complaints from individuals claiming they had been defrauded by Pleterski.

According to police, Pleterski presented himself as a savvy investor who could generate large weekly profits. Victims entrusted him with their money, expecting significant returns on their investments. However, they were ultimately unable to recover their funds.

“Victims provided money to him under similar circumstances, with the expectation that he was investing it on their behalf and would be returning them large profits,” the DRPS stated. “These victims were ultimately defrauded as well, and unable to recover their funds.”

During the course of the investigation, police also identified another individual, Colin Murphy, aged 27 from Oshawa, who was allegedly involved in similar fraudulent activities.

Murphy has been charged with Fraud Over $5000 and has been released on an Undertaking.

Further details of the case are expected to be disclosed at a press conference scheduled for Friday at noon, at 480 Taunton Road East in Whitby.

Pleterski has been held for a bail hearing, while Murphy, following his charge, has been released under specific conditions.

