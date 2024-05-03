Bitcoin Needs To Cross New 'Line In The Sand' To Confirm It Was A 'Fake Dip': 10x Research

Loading... Loading...

Crypto research firm 10x Research on Thursday highlighted a crucial chart that Bitcoin BTC/USD traders should be monitoring closely.

What Happened: In its latest newsletter titled “Fake Dip?” 10x Research pointed out that Bitcoin’s relative strength has retraced back to 40%, which has been associated with rally attempts on three occasions since early 2023.

The firm also identified a new “line in the sand” at $62,000, where they might change their view if Bitcoin fails to break above this level quickly.

The newsletter mentioned four instances where Bitcoin broke below a triangle support level but quickly reversed due to various bullish news or events:

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s proposal for uncapped deposit insurance.

Blackrock’s filing for a Bitcoin ETF.

Franklin Templeton joining the Bitcoin ETF race.

A drop in U.S. Core PCE below 3.0%.

Why It Matters: The current triangle breakdown appears more severe than the previous four instances, and the distribution pattern resembles a top rather than a sideways move.

10x Research’s trend model is currently in a downtrend, similar to January 2024, while it was in a bull trend during the other three dips.

The research firm emphasizes that the longer Bitcoin stays below the $62,000 level, the more difficult it will become to break above it again. While their three reversal indicators remain bearish, they are open to the possibility of buying this dip if Bitcoin falls deep enough or rallies, although this is not their base case scenario.

The research firm had previously cautioned that prices might fall another 20% and drop into the low $50,000s.

