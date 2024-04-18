What Happens After The Bitcoin Halving?

Loading... Loading...

With the highly anticipated Bitcoin BTC/USD halving just two days away, analysts crypto research firm 10x Research are offering a detailed breakdown of what investors can expect in the aftermath of this pivotal event.

What Happened: “While social media is abuzz with predictions of an immediate price surge,” says Markus Thielen, an analyst at 10x Research, “our analysis suggests a more nuanced scenario.”

Pre-Halving Frenzy May Not Translate To Post-Halving Boom

Thielen highlights Google Trends data showing a surge in “Bitcoin Halving” searches, exceeding even the 2020 halving peak.

However, he cautions against relying solely on historical price movements.

“We believe Bitcoin’s price movements are driven by deeper economic incentives,” says Thielen.

“While previous halvings were followed by price increases, the average return has diminished over time.”

Short-Term Volatility, Long-Term Potential

Based on analysis of past halving cycles, 10x Research predicts a period of potential consolidation following the initial hype.

Their analysis points to several key factors:

Miner Inventory Liquidation: Miners, facing a 50% reduction in block rewards, may need to sell a significant portion of their Bitcoin holdings to maintain revenue. This could create downward pressure on the price in the short term.

Miners, facing a 50% reduction in block rewards, may need to sell a significant portion of their Bitcoin holdings to maintain revenue. This could create downward pressure on the price in the short term. Shifting Supply Dynamics: Pre-halving, miners may restrict supply to inflate prices. However, post-halving, they are likely to increase sales to offset the reward reduction.

Pre-halving, miners may restrict supply to inflate prices. However, post-halving, they are likely to increase sales to offset the reward reduction. Macroeconomic Headwinds: Rising interest rates and a potential economic slowdown could further impact market sentiment.

A Look Back At 2020: Patience May Be Key

Thielen points to the 2020 halving as an example.

While Bitcoin experienced a modest price increase initially, the significant rally only began months later.

Similarly, mining stocks initially lagged but surged later in the year.

“This highlights the importance of a long-term perspective,” says Thielen.

“The halving is a fundamental event that shapes Bitcoin’s future, but it’s just one piece of the puzzle. Other factors will also play a role in determining its price trajectory.”

