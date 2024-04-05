Ethereum Falls Below $3,300 Following Jobs Data; Ethena, Wormhole Among Top Losers

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, but the cryptocurrency prices remained above the key $66,000 level on Friday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, falling below the key $3,300 mark this morning.

Pendle PENDLE/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Ethena ENA/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

U.S. employers added 303,000 nonfarm payrolls in March, marking an increase from the 270,000 reading in February and surpassing the expected 212,000, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $2.47 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 2%. BTC was trading lower by 0.6% at $66,270 while ETH fell by around 3.4% to $3,235 on Friday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Pendle PENDLE/USD

Price: $5.67

24-hour gain: 8.7%

Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD

Price: $668.07

24-hour gain: 3.3%

Toncoin TON/USD

Price: $5.18

24-hour gain: 2.2%

eCash XEC/USD

Price: $0.00006653

24-hour gain: 1.2%

Ethereum Classic ETC/USD

Price: $32.20

24-hour gain: 0.3%

Losers

Ethena ENA/USD

Price: $0.8854

24-hour drop: 20.6%

Wormhole (CRYPTO: W)

Price: $0.9441

24-hour drop: 18.3%

Jupiter JUP/USD

Price: $1.30

24-hour drop: 17.5%

dogwifhat WIF/USD

Price: $3.29

24-hour drop: 16.5%

Axelar AXL/USD

Price: $1.47

24-hour drop: 12.4%

