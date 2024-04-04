Core Chain, stc Bahrain Partner To Boost Web3 Adoption In Gulf Region

Loading... Loading...

In an initiative aimed at revolutionizing the Web3 landscape in the Gulf region, stc Bahrain has joined forces with Core Chain, a Layer-1 blockchain network powered by Bitcoin BTC/USD.

This partnership, announced on Thursday, is set to significantly enhance the utility of the BTC ecosystem and catalyze the development of blockchain technologies across the Middle East.

Under the collaboration, stc Bahrain, recognized for its role as a digital transformation leader, will leverage Core Chain’s technology to deploy and operate nodes within the Core Chain network.

This move not only fortifies the network’s infrastructure but also aligns with stc Bahrain’s broader objective of driving digital innovation throughout the Gulf.

Core Chain, distinguished by its unique Satoshi Plus consensus mechanism that merges the benefits of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS), offers a scalable, secure, and decentralized blockchain solution.

This partnership embodies stc Bahrain's vision to stimulate economic growth and technological advancement in the region through strategic collaborations.

The alliance forms a key component of stc Bahrain's Pearling Path Partnership Program, integral to its Web3 Launchpad initiative.

The Pearling Path Program is designed to accelerate the adoption of Web3 technologies in the Middle East, promoting a collaborative environment for innovation and the integration of blockchain solutions to tackle regional challenges and boost economic development.

Saad Odeh, Chief Wholesale Officer at stc Bahrain, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting its potential to lay the foundation for scalable innovation and the development of a cohesive Web3 ecosystem in the Gulf.

Brendon Sedo, Initial Contributor at Core Chain, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of stc Bahrain's role as a validator and regional ally in advancing blockchain utility and growth in the Middle East.

Sedo expressed excitement about the innovative prospects that the partnership with stc Bahrain's Pearling Path Program is set to unlock in the region.

What’s Next: As the digital and blockchain landscapes continue to evolve, such partnerships are expected to be a focal topic at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets conference on Nov. 19.

Image created using artificial intelligence with Midjourney.