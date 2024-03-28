Crypto Community Reacts To Sam Bankman-Fried's 25-Year Sentence: 'Will His Parents Ever Be Implicated?'

Loading... Loading...

The Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Thursday, prompting a host of reactions from the cryptocurrency community on X (formerly Twitter).

What Happened: Many users, like NickyD, expressed outrage at the perceived leniency of the sentence.

Comparisons were drawn to Ross Ulbricht, the founder of Silk Road, who is serving multiple life sentences for facilitating illegal online transactions.

NickyD tweeted, “Guess the scales of justice tip nicely for the well-connected,” highlighting a sentiment of unequal punishment.

NewsWars.AI took a more partisan approach, labeling Bankman-Fried a “Democrat Donor” convicted of a “massive financial fraud.”

CrusaderPepe offered a stark perspective, highlighting the sheer amount of money stolen by Bankman-Fried: “This is equivalent to the lifetime earnings of 4,000 people,” they commented.

Matthew Sabia took a more lighthearted, albeit insensitive, approach, referencing the potential impact on Democratic Party finances with a tweet suggesting donations have been “crippled by inflation.”

Several users questioned Bankman-Fried’s ability to survive a 25-year sentence.

Dgen’s tweet, “Not sure he’s going to make it…” reflects a degree of disbelief about the length of the sentence.

JC60176 took aim at politicians who received campaign contributions from Bankman-Fried, asking, “Those Dem politicians who took campaign donations…are strangely silent…”

Carol Roth raised a critical question: “Sam Bankman Fried gets 25 years– next q–will his parents ever be implicated?”

This points to a desire for a wider investigation into the FTX collapse and potential involvement of others.

Angela, perhaps reflecting the broader sentiment, believed the sentence wasn’t harsh enough, tweeting, “He deserves more than 100 years for crazy behaviour!”

The Bankman-Fried saga serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with cryptocurrency and the need for robust regulations.

