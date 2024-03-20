Bitcoin Tops $64,000 Ahead Of Fed's Decision; Pepe Emerges As Top Gainer

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading past the key $64,000 level on Wednesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $3,300 mark this morning.

Pepe PEPE/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while dogwifhat WITF/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

The US Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision today, with markets expecting no change in interest rates.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $2.41 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.3%. BTC was trading higher by 0.7% at $64,031 while ETH rose by around 1.9% to $3,355 on Wednesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Pepe PEPE/USD

Price: $0.000007334

24-hour gain: 10.9%

KuCoin Token KCS/USD

Price: $14.02

24-hour gain: 10.2%

Starknet STRK/USD

Price: $2.07

24-hour gain: 9.5%

Toncoin TON/USD

Price: $4.23

24-hour gain: 8.4%

Optimism OP/USD

Price: $3.49

24-hour gain: 8.2%

Losers

dogwifhat WITF/USD

Price: $2.10

24-hour drop: 15.2%

Avalanche AVAX/USD

Price: $53.86

24-hour drop: 10.6%

Aptos APT/USD

Price: $14.81

24-hour drop: 5.5%

Solana SOL/USD

Price: $174.83

24-hour drop: 5.1%

Jupiter JUP/USD

Price: $1.17

24-hour drop: 4.8%

