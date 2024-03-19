Bitcoin To $1M? 'Insane Macro' Will Make It Happen, Says Arthur Hayes: 'It's Time To Even Add More'

Loading... Loading...

Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX and Chief Investment Officer at Maelstrom Fund, discussed the current macroeconomic environment and its impact on Bitcoin's BTC/USD integration into the legacy financial system, forecasting its potential rise to a $1 million valuation.

What Happened: In an interview with Anthony Pompliano, Hayes delved into the macroeconomic conditions, saying "the macro environment is insane."

"Real yields...are negative and have been negative since the global financial crisis," he explained, emphasizing the imbalance between government bond yields and the economic growth rate.

This scenario, according to Hayes, incentivizes investors to seek alternatives that offer better returns, with Bitcoin emerging as a prime candidate.

He attributed Bitcoin's popularity to a variety of factors, including anticipation of inflation and the allure of joining the "cool kids" in the investment landscape.

However, Hayes pinpointed the negative real yields across major economies like the U.S., EU, China, and Japan as a critical driver behind Bitcoin's appeal.

The conversation also touched on the strategic introduction of Bitcoin ETFs, which Hayes views as a significant development for the cryptocurrency sector.

"Now all the banks have a way to give these bond investors something else to buy," he stated, highlighting the ETFs' role in facilitating easier access to Bitcoin for traditional investors.

This move not only expands Bitcoin's investor base but also integrates it more deeply into the legacy financial system.

Read Also: When Will Federal Reserve Cut Rates? Crypto Bettors See 52% Chance By This Date

What's Next: Looking ahead, Hayes expressed unwavering confidence in Bitcoin's trajectory towards a $1 million valuation.

Loading... Loading...

"I don't think people have the right imagination about how ridiculous it can get, so yes, one million dollars is my price target," he asserted, urging investors to recognize the broader macroeconomic trends at play.

With government spending spiraling and inflation concerns mounting, Hayes believes that Bitcoin's bull market is far from over, saying "it's time to even add more."

Read Next: Missing Out? Bitcoin Miner Stocks Offer Buying Opportunity Before Halving, Says JPMorgan

Image created using artificial intelligence with Midjourney.