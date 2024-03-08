Ethereum Tops $3,900 Following Jobs Data; FLOKI Emerges As Top Gainer

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the key $67,000 level on Friday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading past the key $3,900 mark this morning.

FLOKI FLOKI/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Bitget Token BGB/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

The U.S. economy added 275,000 jobs in February, topping market estimates of 200,000 and higher than the revised 229,000 gain in January. The unemployment rate in the U.S. increased by 0.2 percentage point to 3.9% in February.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $2.58 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 2.7%. BTC was trading higher by 1.3% at $67,856 while ETH rose by around 4.8% to $3,980 on Friday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

FLOKI FLOKI/USD

Price: $0.0002214

24-hour gain: 70%

Pepe PEPE/USD

Price: $0.000008659

24-hour gain: 29.6%

dogwifhat WIF/USD

Price: $2.25

24-hour gain: 27.7%

THORChain RUNE/USD

Price: $7.57

24-hour gain: 26.6%

Bonk BONK/USD

Price: $0.00003381

24-hour gain: 21.1%

Losers

Bitget Token BGB/USD

Price: $0.8988

24-hour drop: 7.5%

SingularityNET AGIX/USD

Price: $1.14

24-hour drop: 4%

Cosmos ATOM/USD

Price: $13.44

24-hour drop: 2.9%

Axelar AXL/USD

Price: $2.16

24-hour drop: 2.7%

Kaspa KAS/USD

Price: $0.1546

24-hour drop: 2.4%

