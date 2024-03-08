Ether Touches $4,000 Mark: Can Whales And Staking Fuel The Rally?

Loading... Loading...

Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, hit the $4,000 threshold on Friday.

What Happened This surge in price can be attributed to several key factors that highlight the growing strength and potential of the Ethereum ecosystem.

One major driver of Ethereum's uptrend is a decrease in the supply of tokens available for trading on exchanges. Data from Glassnode reveals a 20-month low in ETH balances held on exchanges, indicating that investors are moving their tokens into self-custody wallets.

This suggests a further long-term bullish outlook and a reduction in selling pressure.

Price Action: Ethereum touched $4,000 at 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, according to Coinbase. The crypto is up 2.6% in the past 24 hours, dipping just below the $4,000 mark at the time of publication.

Further bolstering this narrative is the rise of large investors, often referred to as "whales," accumulating significant amounts of ETH.

Glassnode data shows a steady increase in wallets holding over $100,000 worth of ETH since February, signifying whale confidence in the future of the cryptocurrency.

Moreover, Ethereum's staking numbers have seen a substantial rise, with over $31.58 million ETH, valued at approximately $119.8 billion, now staked on Beacon Chain.

This staking activity represents about 26.3% of the total ETH supply being locked away from the market, further constraining available supply and potentially driving up prices.

Adding fuel to the fire is the growing popularity of liquid staking solutions like Lido and Rocket Pool.

These platforms allow users to stake even smaller amounts of ETH and participate in the network's validation process, increasing overall participation and decentralization.

The derivatives market has also reflected bullish sentiment for Ethereum over the past few weeks.

Loading... Loading...

Open interest in ETH futures contracts has surged in recent weeks, approaching levels last seen in November 2021.

This indicates a rise in leveraged positions by investors betting on further price increases.

What's Next: Looking ahead, the potential approval of a spot Ethereum ETF could provide a significant boost to the price.

Such an ETF would allow traditional investors to gain exposure to Ethereum without the complexities of directly acquiring and holding the cryptocurrency.

Read Next: Did Tesla Buy More Bitcoin? Mysterious Wallet Increase Sparks Speculation

Image: Shutterstock