Pay With Bitcoin For This 'Unbreakable' Mobile Network: But Can It Stop SIM Swaps?

Loading... Loading...

Addressing the critical need for enhanced security in mobile communications, Cloaked Wireless announced on Wednesday that it rolled out a new suite of services to safeguard users against the increasing threat of SIM swap and port-out attacks.

What Happened: The company now allows customers to pay for their secure communication services using Bitcoin BTC/USD, positioning itself as one of the pioneering wireless service providers in the U.S. to accept cryptocurrency.

The initiative was a direct response to the escalating incidents of mobile security breaches, particularly through unauthorized SIM swaps, a concern that has grown with the digital age.

Jeremy Hill, CEO of Cloaked Wireless, highlighted the inadequacy of traditional wireless providers in fully securing against such vulnerabilities.

By minimizing access to user data and implementing state-of-the-art authentication technologies, Cloaked Wireless ensures users maintain complete control over their privacy and account security, he said, adding that by offering a range of services, the company promises secure communication on a network described as the most secure nationwide.

Customers have the flexibility to choose between eSIM and traditional SIM card options, with the service supporting a Bring Your Own Everything (BYOE) policy for further convenience.

Hill further said that a key feature of Cloaked Wireless's security strategy is the prevention of human errors in SIM swap scenarios by restricting staff capabilities to alter or authorize account changes.

The company's privacy commitment extends to the minimal collection of user data, strictly adhering to regulatory requirements and ensuring no sale of user information to third parties.

Also Read: Bitcoin Soars Past $69,000, Then Takes A Nosedive: Experts Tell Benzinga What's Next

Why It Matters: As a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), Cloaked Wireless leverages the expertise of crypto, privacy, and security specialists to offer a robust defense against SIM swap attacks — a growing concern for mobile users who increasingly depend on their devices for sensitive personal and financial information.

Cloaked Wireless is offering free lifetime service to key Bitcoin core developers, underscoring the company's support for secure digital asset transactions.

SIM swap attacks and account hacks have become an increasing problem in the cryptocurrency space, not least after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's account got hacked before its spot Bitcoin ETF decision.

Read Next: BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Breaks Net Inflows Record; Will The Bull Run Continue?

Photo: Shutterstock