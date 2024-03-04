Bitcoin Surpasses $65,000; Pepe Emerges As Top Gainer

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the key $65,000 level on Monday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $3,500 mark this morning.

Pepe PEPE/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Bitcoin SV BSV/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $2.43 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 3.9%. BTC was trading higher by 4.7% at $65,209 while ETH rose by around 2.4% to $3,509 on Monday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Pepe PEPE/USD

Price: $0.000007533

24-hour gain: 41.1%

Bonk BONK/USD

Price: $0.00003338

24-hour gain: 35.4%

Fantom FTM/USD

Price: $0.6625

24-hour gain: 28.5%

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD

Price: $0.00002692

24-hour gain: 22.2%

BitTorrent (New) BTT/USD

Price: $0.000001678

24-hour gain: 17.5%

Losers

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin SV BSV/USD

Price: $106.73

24-hour drop: 6.1%

Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD

Price: $454.43

24-hour drop: 5.4%

SingularityNET AGIX/USD

Price: $0.9225

24-hour drop: 4.6%

Sui SUI/USD

Price: $1.51

24-hour drop: 3.5%

Flare FLR/USD

Price: $0.04349

24-hour drop: 3.1%

Read This Next: This Analyst With 88% Accuracy Rate Sees More Than 21% Upside In Zscaler - Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts