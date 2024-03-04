Bitcoin Surpasses $65,000; Pepe Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the key $65,000 level on Monday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $3,500 mark this morning.
Pepe PEPE/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Bitcoin SV BSV/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $2.43 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 3.9%. BTC was trading higher by 4.7% at $65,209 while ETH rose by around 2.4% to $3,509 on Monday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Pepe PEPE/USD
Price: $0.000007533
24-hour gain: 41.1%
Bonk BONK/USD
Price: $0.00003338
24-hour gain: 35.4%
Fantom FTM/USD
Price: $0.6625
24-hour gain: 28.5%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
Price: $0.00002692
24-hour gain: 22.2%
BitTorrent (New) BTT/USD
Price: $0.000001678
24-hour gain: 17.5%
Losers
Bitcoin SV BSV/USD
Price: $106.73
24-hour drop: 6.1%
Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD
Price: $454.43
24-hour drop: 5.4%
SingularityNET AGIX/USD
Price: $0.9225
24-hour drop: 4.6%
Sui SUI/USD
Price: $1.51
24-hour drop: 3.5%
Flare FLR/USD
Price: $0.04349
24-hour drop: 3.1%
