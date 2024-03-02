RFK Jr. Blames Big Banks For Turning Congressmembers Against Bitcoin: 'We Need To Make Sure That People ... Have Transactional Freedom'

Loading... Loading...

A presidential candidate on Friday weighed on the debate about Bitcoin BTC/USD, as the cryptocurrency space gets its mojo back.

What Happened: Robert Kennedy Jr, who is contending in the 2024 general election as an independent candidate, said in an CNBC interview that he continues to hold Bitcoin. He also delved into why some Congressmembers across party lines are calling for a ban on the apex crypto.

Kennedy claimed that these members are being paid by BlackRock, JP Morgan and “all the big globalist banking monopolies that are making money on inflation and making money by the Fed printing money.”

“But American people, the American middle class is getting rolled … and we need to make [Bitcoin] transactionally available to the middle class,” Kennedy said.

“We need to make sure that people who want to protect themselves against inflation, can have this, but also that they have transactional freedom and the government is not, you know, able now to digitalize our currencies,” he added, referring to the truckers strike in Canada, when the government clamped down on workers by shutting their bank accounts.

“The government could control their speech by controlling their transactional freedom. And you know, transactional freedom is as important as freedom of speech. And you only get that from Bitcoin,” Kennedy said.

“We’re not going to get that, you know, as long as the government controls our, our digitalized currency.”

Why It’s Important: Donald Trump, who is the frontrunner in the Republican primary race, held a negative view of Bitcoin not long ago. Since then, he may have had a slight change of heart. When asked about the apex crypto ahead of the South Carolina primary elections, he said, “I can live with it.”

Trump, however, has come out against central bank digital currency. “As your president, I will never allow the creation of a central bank digital currency,” he said during one of his campaign speeches.

“Such a currency would give a federal government, our federal government, the absolute control over your money.” Trump said. “They could take your money. You wouldn’t even know it was gone. This would be a dangerous threat to freedom.”

Bitcoin is often considered an inflation hedge, given its fixed supply. New coins cannot enter circulation, thereby keeping inflationary pressure at bay,

At last check, Bitcoin edged down 0.39% at $61,940.43, according to Benzinga Pro data.

