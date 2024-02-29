Bitcoin Surpasses $62,000 Following PCE Data; Bonk Emerges As Top Gainer

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices topping the key $62,000 level on Thursday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $3,400 mark this morning.

Bonk BONK/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Pepe PEPE/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

Core PCE prices in the US rose by 0.4% from the prior month in January 2024, while core PCE prices increased by 2.8% from the earlier year, down from 2.9% in December.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $2.31trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 3.5%. BTC was trading higher by 3.6% at $62,582 while ETH rose by around 3.6% to $3,471 on Thursday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Bonk BONK/USD

Price: $0.00002283

24-hour gain: 38.1%

Dogecoin DOGE/USD

Price: $0.1287

24-hour gain: 30%

Arweave AR/USD

Price: $29.51

24-hour gain: 24.1%

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD

Price: $0.00001356

24-hour gain: 22.4%

Fetch.ai FET/USD

Price: $1.41

24-hour gain: 16.7%

Losers

Pepe PEPE/USD

Price: $0.000002943

24-hour drop: 11.2%

Theta Network THETA/USD

Price: $1.88

24-hour drop: 9.4%

Stacks STX/USD

Price: $3.02

24-hour drop: 5.9%

ORDI ORDI/USD

Price: $75.40

24-hour drop: 5.5%

Beam BEAM/USD

Price: $0.03356

24-hour drop: 4%

