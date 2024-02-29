Bitcoin Surpasses $62,000 Following PCE Data; Bonk Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices topping the key $62,000 level on Thursday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $3,400 mark this morning.
Bonk BONK/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Pepe PEPE/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
Core PCE prices in the US rose by 0.4% from the prior month in January 2024, while core PCE prices increased by 2.8% from the earlier year, down from 2.9% in December.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $2.31trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 3.5%. BTC was trading higher by 3.6% at $62,582 while ETH rose by around 3.6% to $3,471 on Thursday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Bonk BONK/USD
Price: $0.00002283
24-hour gain: 38.1%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD
Price: $0.1287
24-hour gain: 30%
Arweave AR/USD
Price: $29.51
24-hour gain: 24.1%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
Price: $0.00001356
24-hour gain: 22.4%
Fetch.ai FET/USD
Price: $1.41
24-hour gain: 16.7%
Losers
Pepe PEPE/USD
Price: $0.000002943
24-hour drop: 11.2%
Theta Network THETA/USD
Price: $1.88
24-hour drop: 9.4%
Stacks STX/USD
Price: $3.02
24-hour drop: 5.9%
ORDI ORDI/USD
Price: $75.40
24-hour drop: 5.5%
Beam BEAM/USD
Price: $0.03356
24-hour drop: 4%
