Bitcoin, Ethereum Move Lower; Dymension, Helium Among Top Losers

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, but the cryptocurrency prices remained above the key $51,000 level on Friday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, but traded above the key $2,900 mark this morning.

Uniswap UNI/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Dymension DYM/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.95 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.1%. BTC was trading lower by 1% at $51,108 while ETH fell by around 1.4% to $2,945 on Friday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Uniswap UNI/USD

Price: $11.11

24-hour gain: 49.4%

Flare FLR/USD

Price: $0.04092

24-hour gain: 20.2%

Siacoin SC/USD

Price: $0.01975

24-hour gain: 15.3%

SingularityNET AGIX/USD

Price: $0.8209

24-hour gain: 14.2%

dYdX (ethDYDX) ETHDYDX/USD

Price: $3.23

24-hour gain: 9%

Losers

Dymension DYM/USD

Price: $6.46

24-hour drop: 10.6%

Helium HNT/USD

Price: $8.21

24-hour drop: 9.9%

Manta Network MANTA/USD

Price: $3.02

24-hour drop: 9.6%

Ronin RON/USD

Price $2.91

24-hour drop: 8.2%

ORDI ORDI/USD

Price: $60.28

24-hour drop: 7.6%

