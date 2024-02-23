Bitcoin, Ethereum Move Lower; Dymension, Helium Among Top Losers

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, but the cryptocurrency prices remained above the key $51,000 level on Friday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, but traded above the key $2,900 mark this morning.
Uniswap UNI/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Dymension DYM/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.95 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.1%. BTC was trading lower by 1% at $51,108 while ETH fell by around 1.4% to $2,945 on Friday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Uniswap UNI/USD
Price: $11.11
24-hour gain: 49.4%
Flare FLR/USD
Price: $0.04092
24-hour gain: 20.2%
Siacoin SC/USD
Price: $0.01975
24-hour gain: 15.3%
SingularityNET AGIX/USD
Price: $0.8209
24-hour gain: 14.2%
dYdX (ethDYDX) ETHDYDX/USD
Price: $3.23
24-hour gain: 9%
Losers
Dymension DYM/USD
Price: $6.46
24-hour drop: 10.6%
Helium HNT/USD
Price: $8.21
24-hour drop: 9.9%
Manta Network MANTA/USD
Price: $3.02
24-hour drop: 9.6%
Ronin RON/USD
Price $2.91
24-hour drop: 8.2%
ORDI ORDI/USD
Price: $60.28
24-hour drop: 7.6%
Read This Next: How To Earn $500 A Month From ONEOK Stock Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Results
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.