Bitcoin Falls Below $43,000; Monero, Flare Among Top Losers

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, with the cryptocurrency prices falling below the key $43,000 level on Tuesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also edged lower, but remained above the key $2,300 mark this morning.

Ethereum Name Service ENS/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Monero XMR/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.64 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.8%. BTC was trading lower by 0.9% at $42,701 while ETH fell by around 0.2% to $2,320 on Tuesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Ethereum Name Service ENS/USD

Price: $22.32

24-hour gain: 23.5%

Pendle PENDLE/USD

Price: $3.25

24-hour gain: 6.6%

Optimism OP/USD

Price: $3.24

24-hour gain: 6.1%

Gnosis GNO/USD

Price: $231.77

24-hour gain: 5.1%

Akash Network AKT/USD

Price: $2.78

24-hour gain: 2.9%

Losers

Monero XMR/USD

Price: $139.98

24-hour drop: 15.6%

Flare FLR/USD

Price: $0.02862

24-hour drop: 9.6%

Manta Network MANTA/USD

Price: $2.61

24-hour drop: 7.2%

Jupiter JUP/USD

Price: $0.5255

24-hour drop: 6.2%

Pyth Network PYTH/USD

Price: $0.4652

24-hour drop: 5.7%

