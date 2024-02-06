Bitcoin Falls Below $43,000; Monero, Flare Among Top Losers

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, with the cryptocurrency prices falling below the key $43,000 level on Tuesday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also edged lower, but remained above the key $2,300 mark this morning.
Ethereum Name Service ENS/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Monero XMR/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.64 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.8%. BTC was trading lower by 0.9% at $42,701 while ETH fell by around 0.2% to $2,320 on Tuesday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Ethereum Name Service ENS/USD
Price: $22.32
24-hour gain: 23.5%
Pendle PENDLE/USD
Price: $3.25
24-hour gain: 6.6%
Optimism OP/USD
Price: $3.24
24-hour gain: 6.1%
Gnosis GNO/USD
Price: $231.77
24-hour gain: 5.1%
Akash Network AKT/USD
Price: $2.78
24-hour gain: 2.9%
Losers
Monero XMR/USD
Price: $139.98
24-hour drop: 15.6%
Flare FLR/USD
Price: $0.02862
24-hour drop: 9.6%
Manta Network MANTA/USD
Price: $2.61
24-hour drop: 7.2%
Jupiter JUP/USD
Price: $0.5255
24-hour drop: 6.2%
Pyth Network PYTH/USD
Price: $0.4652
24-hour drop: 5.7%
