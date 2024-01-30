Ethereum Tops $2,300; Pendle Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading past the key $43,000 level on Tuesday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $2,300 mark this morning.
Pendle PENDLE/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Manta Network MANTA/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.67 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 2.5%. BTC was trading higher by 2.9% at $43,475 while ETH rose by around 1.9% to $2,315 on Tuesday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Pendle PENDLE/USD
Price: $2.74
24-hour gain: 21.9%
Sei SEI/USD
Price: $0.7402
24-hour gain: 12.4%
Mina MINA/USD
Price: $1.20
24-hour gain: 11.2%
Sui SUI/USD
Price: $1.61
24-hour gain: 11%
ORDI ORDI/USD
Price: $62.64
24-hour gain: 10%
Losers
Manta Network MANTA/USD
Price: $3.54
24-hour drop: 5.8%
Conflux CFX/USD
Price: $0.2329
24-hour drop: 3.2%
IOTA IOTA/USD
Price: $0.2542
24-hour drop: 2.6%
Chiliz CHZ/USD
Price: $0.1066
24-hour drop: 1.7%
Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $3.07
24-hour drop: 1%
Read This Next: Alphabet, Microsoft And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.