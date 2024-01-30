Ethereum Tops $2,300; Pendle Emerges As Top Gainer

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 30, 2024 9:30 AM | 1 min read
Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading past the key $43,000 level on Tuesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $2,300 mark this morning.

Pendle PENDLE/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Manta Network MANTA/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.67 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 2.5%. BTC was trading higher by 2.9% at $43,475 while ETH rose by around 1.9% to $2,315 on Tuesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

 

Pendle PENDLE/USD
Price: $2.74
24-hour gain: 21.9%

Sei SEI/USD
Price: $0.7402
24-hour gain: 12.4%

Mina MINA/USD
Price: $1.20
24-hour gain: 11.2%

Sui SUI/USD
Price: $1.61
24-hour gain: 11%

ORDI ORDI/USD
Price: $62.64
24-hour gain: 10%

Losers

 

Manta Network MANTA/USD
Price: $3.54
24-hour drop: 5.8%

Conflux CFX/USD
Price: $0.2329
24-hour drop: 3.2%

IOTA IOTA/USD
Price: $0.2542
24-hour drop: 2.6%

Chiliz CHZ/USD
Price: $0.1066
24-hour drop: 1.7%

Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $3.07
24-hour drop: 1%

