Ethereum Tops $2,300; Pendle Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading past the key $43,000 level on Tuesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $2,300 mark this morning.

Pendle PENDLE/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Manta Network MANTA/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.67 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 2.5%. BTC was trading higher by 2.9% at $43,475 while ETH rose by around 1.9% to $2,315 on Tuesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Pendle PENDLE/USD

Price: $2.74

24-hour gain: 21.9%

Sei SEI/USD

Price: $0.7402

24-hour gain: 12.4%

Mina MINA/USD

Price: $1.20

24-hour gain: 11.2%

Sui SUI/USD

Price: $1.61

24-hour gain: 11%

ORDI ORDI/USD

Price: $62.64

24-hour gain: 10%

Losers

Manta Network MANTA/USD

Price: $3.54

24-hour drop: 5.8%

Conflux CFX/USD

Price: $0.2329

24-hour drop: 3.2%

IOTA IOTA/USD

Price: $0.2542

24-hour drop: 2.6%

Chiliz CHZ/USD

Price: $0.1066

24-hour drop: 1.7%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $3.07

24-hour drop: 1%

