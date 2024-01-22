Jim Cramer Bearish At $40K: 'Unlikely That Bitcoin Finds Its Footing,' CramerTracker Replies: 'Legend, Thanks Jim!'

Loading... Loading...

Jim Cramer thinks the Bitcoin BTC/USD price dip is not yet over.

What Happened: The "Mad Money" host posted on social media:

Why It Matters: Cramer is often scrutinized for his so-called "reverse Midas" takes. There's even an Inverse Cramer ETF for investors who bet against him.

Cramer's latest bearish "prediction" did not stop the cryptocurrency account from ridiculing his bottom-calling capabilities.

Accounts like CaleCrypto see Cramer's pronouncement as an unexpected opportunity, embraced it as a catalyst for bullish action: "we needed this."

This spirit of contrarian optimism reached its peak with @Vivek4real_, whose unwavering optimism shone through in a simple yet powerful tweet: "#Bitcoin is going to the moon, boys."

Adding a touch of dry wit to the discourse, Chesschick01 employed a logical sleight of hand.

"So bitcoin will find its footing! Got it," she quipped, ingeniously flipping Cramer's words into a prediction of the opposite outcome.

The ever-opportunistic HelloMoon_io seized the moment, posing a seemingly innocent question that resonated with the wider community: "could this be the bottom signal," effectively inviting speculation and fueling a renewed sense of hope amongst investors.

Even the typically measured @StreetTraderJPP couldn't resist the gravitational pull of Cramer's tweet.

With unwavering conviction, they declared, "The next leg up has arrived," implicitly framing Cramer's pessimism as a mere stepping stone on the path to further ascension.

@CramerTracker, an account making fun of Cramer's supposed history of wrong calls, was confident this is what the market needed:

