Jim Cramer Bearish At $40K: 'Unlikely That Bitcoin Finds Its Footing,' CramerTracker Replies: 'Legend, Thanks Jim!'

Jim Cramer thinks the Bitcoin BTC/USD price dip is not yet over.
What Happened: The "Mad Money" host posted on social media:
In doing so, Cramer doubled down on his previous bearish calls, saying Bitcoin was "far from the bottom" and the selloff was just the "nasty beginning."
Why It Matters: Cramer is often scrutinized for his so-called "reverse Midas" takes. There's even an Inverse Cramer ETF for investors who bet against him.
Cramer's latest bearish "prediction" did not stop the cryptocurrency account from ridiculing his bottom-calling capabilities.
Accounts like CaleCrypto see Cramer's pronouncement as an unexpected opportunity, embraced it as a catalyst for bullish action: "we needed this."
This spirit of contrarian optimism reached its peak with @Vivek4real_, whose unwavering optimism shone through in a simple yet powerful tweet: "#Bitcoin is going to the moon, boys."
Adding a touch of dry wit to the discourse, Chesschick01 employed a logical sleight of hand.
"So bitcoin will find its footing! Got it," she quipped, ingeniously flipping Cramer's words into a prediction of the opposite outcome.
The ever-opportunistic HelloMoon_io seized the moment, posing a seemingly innocent question that resonated with the wider community: "could this be the bottom signal," effectively inviting speculation and fueling a renewed sense of hope amongst investors.
Even the typically measured @StreetTraderJPP couldn't resist the gravitational pull of Cramer's tweet.
With unwavering conviction, they declared, "The next leg up has arrived," implicitly framing Cramer's pessimism as a mere stepping stone on the path to further ascension.
@CramerTracker, an account making fun of Cramer's supposed history of wrong calls, was confident this is what the market needed:
Legend, thanks Jim! pic.twitter.com/mcymq9u7LA— Inverse Cramer (Not Jim Cramer) (@CramerTracker) January 22, 2024
