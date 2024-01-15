Cryptocurrency Kaspa Down More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Loading... Loading...

Kaspa's KAS/USD price has decreased 3.53% over the past 24 hours to $0.11. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 1.0%, moving from $0.11 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Kaspa over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has decreased 46.0% over the past week, while the overall circulating supply of the coin has increased 1.35% to over 22.32 billion. This puts its current circulating supply at an estimated 77.77% of its max supply, which is 28.70 billion. The current market cap ranking for KAS is #40 at $2.52 billion.

