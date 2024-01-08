Bitcoin Hits $45,000; Stacks Emerges As Top Gainer

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the key $45,000 level on Monday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also moved higher, trading above the key $2,200 mark this morning.

Stacks STX/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while IOTA IOTA/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.66 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.7%. BTC was trading higher by 2.1% at $45,011 while ETH rose by around 1.2% to $2,264 on Monday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Stacks STX/USD

Price: $1.82

24-hour gain: 10.1%

Axelar AXL/USD

Price: $1.18

24-hour gain: 7.2%

Internet Computer ICP/USD

Price: $12.60

24-hour gain: 5.9%

Injective INJ/USD

Price: $39.55

24-hour gain: 5.2%

Toncoin TON/USD

Price: $2.24

24-hour gain: 2%

Losers

IOTA IOTA/USD

Price: $0.2349

24-hour drop: 12%

GMT GMT/USD

Price: $0.3785

24-hour drop: 10.2%

Helium HNT/USD

Price: $4.89

24-hour drop: 8.7%

Celestia TIA/USD

Price: $13.83

24-hour drop: 8.5%

Sui SUI/USD

Price: $0.7907

24-hour drop: 6.1%

