Bitcoin Hits $45,000; Stacks Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the key $45,000 level on Monday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also moved higher, trading above the key $2,200 mark this morning.
Stacks STX/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while IOTA IOTA/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.66 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.7%. BTC was trading higher by 2.1% at $45,011 while ETH rose by around 1.2% to $2,264 on Monday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Stacks STX/USD
Price: $1.82
24-hour gain: 10.1%
Axelar AXL/USD
Price: $1.18
24-hour gain: 7.2%
Internet Computer ICP/USD
Price: $12.60
24-hour gain: 5.9%
Injective INJ/USD
Price: $39.55
24-hour gain: 5.2%
Toncoin TON/USD
Price: $2.24
24-hour gain: 2%
Losers
IOTA IOTA/USD
Price: $0.2349
24-hour drop: 12%
GMT GMT/USD
Price: $0.3785
24-hour drop: 10.2%
Helium HNT/USD
Price: $4.89
24-hour drop: 8.7%
Celestia TIA/USD
Price: $13.83
24-hour drop: 8.5%
Sui SUI/USD
Price: $0.7907
24-hour drop: 6.1%
