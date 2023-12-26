Chainlink Down More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Loading... Loading...

Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink's LINK/USD price has fallen 3.57% to $14.82. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 5.0% gain, moving from $14.07 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chainlink over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has risen 38.0% over the past week diverging from the circulating supply of the coin, which has decreased 0.05%. This brings the circulating supply to 556.85 million, which makes up an estimated 55.68% of its max supply of 1.00 billion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for LINK is #15 at $8.23 billion.

