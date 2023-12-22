Low-Cost, High-Smile: 5 Crypto Gifts To Give Your Friends, Family This Christmas

Loading... Loading...

With the holiday season in full swing, gift-giving is on everyone’s mind. And while traditional presents will always be popular, exciting crypto-themed gifts are gaining traction, providing a perfect introduction to the world of cryptocurrency for friends and loved ones.

From useful to quirky, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most exceptional crypto-themed gifts on the market.

A book on cryptocurrencies can be an enlightening gift for those curious about blockchain but new to cryptocurrencies. Saifeden Ammous’ book, “The Bitcoin Standard,” has made a significant contribution to the understanding of money, economics, and Bitcoin BTC/USD.

Other highly recommended readings for those interested in the topic include “The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains” and “The Age of Cryptocurrency: How Bitcoin and Digital Money Are Challenging the Global Economic Order.”

Cryptosteel capsule: If you’re looking for a gift that emphasizes top-notch security in the crypto space, the Cryptosteel Capsule is an excellent option. This metal device offers both durability and flexibility by providing an offline backup for your seed-phrase. Your Recovery Phrase is the only backup of your crypto assets.

It can withstand extreme conditions without compromising the data stored inside, making it a must-have accessory for cryptocurrency holders.

One of the advantages of Cryptosteel Capsule is that it ensures uncompromised privacy, as the owner’s data is not stored on any servers or in the cloud.

Cryptocurrency Price Ticker: Cryptocurrency price tracking can often be a daunting task, with prices fluctuating frequently and without warning. Luckily, you can make life easier for a crypto trader by gifting them a helpful price ticker device.

Price tickers can be set up via Wi-Fi and display the latest prices of coins from coingecko.com or other online sources in real time. As a result, traders can keep track of several coin prices simultaneously.

These tickers typically come with a user-friendly interface, making them easy to navigate and customize. With features like color-coded asset indicators, custom display settings, and support for various cryptocurrencies, a price ticker can simplify a crypto trader’s life.

Cryptocurrency mining devices, such as the Heatbit, serve two purposes at once. In this case, Heatbit is a space heater that doubles as a crypto miner, offsetting some of the electricity costs through mining cryptocurrency.

Heatbit is a product that uses the heat generated by the mining process to provide warmth to the room, making it both eco-conscious and efficient. Additionally, this device is relatively simple to use, making it accessible to those who are new to the world of crypto.

This dual-purpose device is an excellent gift option for anyone interested in crypto mining or living in colder regions, offering a practical and innovative solution to both heating and crypto mining needs.

Crypto-themed clothing and accessories are a fun way to show support for the industry. It’s a way to express allegiance to a favored coin or project beyond mere investment and to evangelize the crypto gospel to newcomers. For instance, if you love meme coins like Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and FLOKI FLOKI/USD surprise your friend or family member with a printed mug featuring the famous Shiba Inu face and the word “HODLER” on it.

Lastly, If you’re looking for a way to give back while also supporting the world of cryptocurrency, consider donating to a charity organization or foundation using your preferred cryptocurrency. Many charities now accept Bitcoin, Ethereum ETH/USD, and other cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrency donations make it easy for individuals to contribute to charity, regardless of their physical location or other limitations that may prevent them from donating traditionally.

Image Source – Shutterstock

