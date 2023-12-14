Bitcoin Tops $43,000 Following Jobless Claims Data; Bonk Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the $43,000 level on Thursday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $2,300 mark this morning.
U.S. initial jobless claims fell by 19,000 to 202,000 in the week ending Dec. 9, well below market estimates of 220,000.
Bonk BONK/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while FTX Token FTT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.62 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 4.9%. BTC was trading higher by 4.6% at $43,083 while ETH rose by around 5.5% to $2,300 on Thursday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Bonk BONK/USD
Price: $0.00001508
24-hour gain: 50.3%
WOO Network WOO/USD
Price: $0.3616
24-hour gain: 33.8%
Helium HNT/USD
Price: $6.34
24-hour gain: 33.1%
ORDI ORDI/USD
Price: $61.58
24-hour gain: 27.8%
Injective INJ/USD
Price: $31.41
24-hour gain: 25.6%
Stacks STX/USD
Price: $1.11
24-hour gain: 22.7%
Losers
FTX Token FTT/USD
Price: $4.95
24-hour drop: 7.5%
Synthetix SNX/USD
Price: $4.30
24-hour drop: 1.2%
UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD
Price: $3.66
24-hour drop: 1%
Monero XMR/USD
Price: $168.30
24-hour drop: 0.2%
Read This Next: Top 4 Consumer Stocks That You May Want To Dump In Q4
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.