Bitcoin Tops $43,000 Following Jobless Claims Data; Bonk Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the $43,000 level on Thursday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $2,300 mark this morning.

U.S. initial jobless claims fell by 19,000 to 202,000 in the week ending Dec. 9, well below market estimates of 220,000.

Bonk BONK/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while FTX Token FTT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.62 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 4.9%. BTC was trading higher by 4.6% at $43,083 while ETH rose by around 5.5% to $2,300 on Thursday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Bonk BONK/USD

Price: $0.00001508

24-hour gain: 50.3%

WOO Network WOO/USD

Price: $0.3616

24-hour gain: 33.8%

Helium HNT/USD

Price: $6.34

24-hour gain: 33.1%

ORDI ORDI/USD

Price: $61.58

24-hour gain: 27.8%

Injective INJ/USD

Price: $31.41

24-hour gain: 25.6%

Stacks STX/USD

Price: $1.11

24-hour gain: 22.7%

Losers

FTX Token FTT/USD

Price: $4.95

24-hour drop: 7.5%

Synthetix SNX/USD

Price: $4.30

24-hour drop: 1.2%

UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

Price: $3.66

24-hour drop: 1%

Monero XMR/USD

Price: $168.30

24-hour drop: 0.2%

