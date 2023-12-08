Do You Own $1M In Bitcoin? If Yes, You Can Permanently Move To Crypto Haven El Salvador

Loading... Loading...

In a groundbreaking initiative, the government of El Salvador unveiled the "Adopting El Salvador Freedom Visa Program," a unique visa scheme aimed at attracting high-net-worth individuals and investors.

This program, limited to 1,000 participants annually, offers a path to citizenship for those willing to invest $1 million in Bitcoin BTC/USD or Tether USDT/USD.

If fully subscribed, this initiative could inject $1 billion into the Salvadoran economy.

Investing in El Salvador's Future

The program is designed to draw individuals who are keen to contribute to El Salvador's socio-economic development and to establish the country as a global center for technology and financial innovation.

Participants will have the opportunity to play a pivotal role in shaping the nation's future across various sectors, including culture, technology, and societal progress.

Program Details And Application Process

The application process for the Freedom Visa Program is streamlined to facilitate the participation of visionary investors.

A non-refundable deposit of $999 in Bitcoin is required, which will be credited towards the $1 million investment upon acceptance.

This investment is essential for securing the visa and citizenship, offering investors a chance to be part of El Salvador's growth story.

The program also extends to families, allowing for collective applications that include spouses, children and dependent relatives.

Impact on Social Development

The funds raised through this program are earmarked for vital social development projects in El Salvador. These include enhancing educational resources, upgrading medical infrastructure, and improving access to essential services.

The program aims to uplift communities and lay a foundation for a more prosperous future, reflecting El Salvador's commitment to inclusive development.

Government and Partner Statements

Adriana Mira, El Salvador’s vice minister of foreign affairs, highlighted the program's significance in driving economic development and innovation. She emphasized the opportunity it presents for individuals to actively participate in shaping a prosperous future for the nation.

