TerraUSD Creator Do Kwon Faces Potential US Extradition As Montenegro's Legal Chief Shows Inclination

Loading... Loading...

Montenegro's chief legal officer has expressed intentions to extradite the embattled cryptocurrency fugitive Do Kwon to the United States, bypassing South Korea.

The Wall Street Journal reported the developments, quoting sources close to the situation.

Since his arrest in March in the Balkan nation, Kwon has been at the center of an international dispute, with both the U.S. and South Korea vying for his extradition.

Authorities in these countries are eager to prosecute Kwon for alleged fraud and breaches of securities laws linked to the $40 billion collapse of his digital currencies, TerraUSD and Luna LUNA/USD, in May 2022.

Also read: Grayscale CEO Optimistic For Bitcoin ETF Approval Despite SEC Delay

Kwon holds South Korean citizenship.

A Montenegrin court recently approved Kwon's extradition but left the final decision of his destination – the U.S. or South Korea – to Justice Minister Andrej Milovic.

Milovic has yet to publicly declare his choice, and it's anticipated that he won't do so until Montenegro's judiciary concludes its review of Kwon's appeal against the court's decision.

Read Next: Robinhood Debuts Crypto App In Europe With Free Commissions, Loyalty Program, Bitcoin Cashback

Photo: Unsplash