Bitcoin Jumps To $44,000 Following ADP Data; BitTorrent Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the key $44,000 level on Wednesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $2,200 mark this morning.

BitTorrent (New) BTT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Casper CSPR/USDturned out to be the biggest loser.

U.S. private businesses hired 103,000 workers in November compared to a revised 106,000 gain in October and versus markets expectations of 130,000.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.6 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 4.2%. BTC was trading higher by 5.2% at $44,078 while ETH rose by around 2.3% to $2,264 on Wednesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

BitTorrent (New) BTT/USD

Price: $0.0000009347

24-hour gain: 89.6%

Helium HNT/USD

Price: $4.22

24-hour gain: 52.8%

Beam BEAM/USD

Price: $0.01555

24-hour gain: 24.5%

Avalanche AVAX/USD

Price: $26.03

24-hour gain: 17.8%

eCash XEC/USD

Price: $0.00003525

24-hour gain: 15.5%

Losers

Casper CSPR/USD

Price: $0.04436

24-hour drop: 12%

Terra LUNA/USD

Price: $1.04

24-hour drop: 10.6%

Conflux CFX/USD

Price: $0.1921

24-hour drop: 9.2%

Stacks STX/USD

Price: $1.03

24-hour drop: 8%

Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0002182

24-hour drop: 6.6%

