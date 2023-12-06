Bitcoin Jumps To $44,000 Following ADP Data; BitTorrent Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the key $44,000 level on Wednesday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $2,200 mark this morning.
BitTorrent (New) BTT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Casper CSPR/USDturned out to be the biggest loser.
U.S. private businesses hired 103,000 workers in November compared to a revised 106,000 gain in October and versus markets expectations of 130,000.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.6 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 4.2%. BTC was trading higher by 5.2% at $44,078 while ETH rose by around 2.3% to $2,264 on Wednesday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
BitTorrent (New) BTT/USD
Price: $0.0000009347
24-hour gain: 89.6%
Helium HNT/USD
Price: $4.22
24-hour gain: 52.8%
Beam BEAM/USD
Price: $0.01555
24-hour gain: 24.5%
Avalanche AVAX/USD
Price: $26.03
24-hour gain: 17.8%
eCash XEC/USD
Price: $0.00003525
24-hour gain: 15.5%
Losers
Casper CSPR/USD
Price: $0.04436
24-hour drop: 12%
Terra LUNA/USD
Price: $1.04
24-hour drop: 10.6%
Conflux CFX/USD
Price: $0.1921
24-hour drop: 9.2%
Stacks STX/USD
Price: $1.03
24-hour drop: 8%
Terra Classic LUNC/USD
Price: $0.0002182
24-hour drop: 6.6%
