Ethereum Tops $2,100; Blur Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading past the $37,700 level on Friday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $2,100 mark this morning.

Blur BLUR/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while FTX Token FTT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.43 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.9%. BTC was trading higher by 1.1% at $37,750 while ETH rose by around 1.9% to $2,105 on Friday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Blur BLUR/USD

Price: $0.6381

24-hour gain: 38.1%

Mina MINA/USD

Price: $0.7427

24-hour gain: 13.4%

Fetch.ai FET/USD

Price: $0.5575

24-hour gain: 12.2%

dYdX (ethDYDX) ETHDYDX/USD

Price: $3.63

24-hour gain: 10.2%

Gas GAS/USD

Price: $9.08

24-hour gain: 8.7%

Losers

FTX Token FTT/USD

Price: $4.21

24-hour drop: 10.5%

THORChain RUNE/USD

Price: $5.63

24-hour drop: 5.7%

Celestia TIA/USD

Price: $5.60

24-hour drop: 5.6%

Immutable IMX/USD

Price: $1.40

24-hour drop: 4.5%

Klaytn KLAY/USD

Price: $0.2105

24-hour drop: 3.7%

