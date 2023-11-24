Ethereum Tops $2,100; Blur Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading past the $37,700 level on Friday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $2,100 mark this morning.
Blur BLUR/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while FTX Token FTT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.43 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.9%. BTC was trading higher by 1.1% at $37,750 while ETH rose by around 1.9% to $2,105 on Friday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Blur BLUR/USD
Price: $0.6381
24-hour gain: 38.1%
Mina MINA/USD
Price: $0.7427
24-hour gain: 13.4%
Fetch.ai FET/USD
Price: $0.5575
24-hour gain: 12.2%
dYdX (ethDYDX) ETHDYDX/USD
Price: $3.63
24-hour gain: 10.2%
Gas GAS/USD
Price: $9.08
24-hour gain: 8.7%
Losers
FTX Token FTT/USD
Price: $4.21
24-hour drop: 10.5%
THORChain RUNE/USD
Price: $5.63
24-hour drop: 5.7%
Celestia TIA/USD
Price: $5.60
24-hour drop: 5.6%
Immutable IMX/USD
Price: $1.40
24-hour drop: 4.5%
Klaytn KLAY/USD
Price: $0.2105
24-hour drop: 3.7%
Read This Next: Walmart, Best Buy And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.