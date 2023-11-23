'Massive Amount Of Older DOGE Moving': Dogecoin Whales Awaken As 1M+ Wallets Keep Growing

Loading... Loading... Loading...

A crypto analytical firm has reported a shift involving dormant Dogecoin DOGE/USD tokens, which are seeing the light of day after a lengthy period of inactivity.

What Happened: The shift in Dogecoin’s landscape comes as data reveals an expansion in the number of large-scale DOGE investors or ‘whales,’ with the addition of 121 new wallets holding over 1 million Dogecoin each in just the past month.

“There has been a massive amount of older DOGE moving out of stagnant wallets today,” noted Santiment, an analytical firm.

The analytical firm evaluates this as “a sign of big money interest"

Why It Matters: Earlier this week, Crypto trader and analyst Tony "The Bull " identified a technical signal in Dogecoin's price activity that may suggest an upcoming rally for the meme cryptocurrency.

The analyst observed that DOGE reached the one-month Parabolic Stop and Reverse (SAR) indicator—a pattern which, according to him, preceded a 23,000% rally in the past.

Tony "The Bull" took to X, saying, "This dog is ready to bite. #Dogecoin tags 1M Parabolic SAR. The last signal produced a DOGE 23,000% rally."

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.075 up 2.11% in the last 24 hours according to Benzinga Pro.

