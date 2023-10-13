From Traditional Reporting To Digital-First: Stan Guzik's Tech Revolution At S&P Global Commodity Insights

For over five years, Stan Guzik has been on the tech frontier at S&P Global Commodity Insights, using the power of digital to change the way "the things were always done."

Guzik is among the many finance professionals who will be speaking at Benzinga’s Future of Digital Assets event in NYC on Nov. 14. He will join John Liu of Amazon in a discussion titled "Unlocking Crypto Adoption for Institutions and the Future of Finance."

As a chief technology and innovation officer at one of the oldest price reporting agencies, Guzik understands the role of technology in fast and reliable information processing. Under his leadership, S&P Global Commodity Insights transformed into a digital-first company, reshaping software platforms that produce price assessments and benchmark prices regulated by IOSCO and the European Benchmark Regulation.

His teams modernized the Market-on-Close (MOC) and SPOT market technology while building the world's first micro-grid DeFi-powered trading platform.

They recently launched Platts Connect, a new web-based content application combining the company's world-leading benchmarks, data and insights in a customizable interface.

As the commodities world becomes increasingly more complex, this product is a solution for accessing the right data at the right time in a single, user-friendly application.

"We are excited about our future roadmap of enhancements for Platts Connect, which will focus on the application of cutting-edge technology, such as high-performance computing for analytics on big data, and the integration of generative AI to allow our customers to further interrogate our content in real-time and gain additional insight to aid better decision making, " Guzik said.

His enthusiasm for DeFi is undiminished, as he recently submitted a utility patent application for "Tokenized Commodity Tendering on a Distributed Platform."

Giving back to society

As an advocate for education and tech as a transformative power, Stan has been involved in various community efforts, most notably as a founding member of the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP Foundation). This non-profit organization focuses on web security, application security and vulnerability assessment.

Most recently, he wrote about an experience of volunteering in an underprivileged elementary school in Hyderabad, India.

