PancakeSwap CAKE/USD, a decentralized exchange (DEX), is set to share a portion of its trading-fee revenue with stakers of its native token to enable them to earn more rewards.

The Revenue Sharing Pool (RSP) initiative will see Fixed-Term CAKE stakers receive 5% of the trading fee revenues from all PancakeSwap v3 pairs with 0.01% and 0.05% fee tiers on a recurring and weekly basis.

Fixed-Term CAKE stakers will not only enjoy the APR from staking CAKE, but will also earn real yield directly from the revenues of PancakeSwap's v3 trading fees.

PancakeSwap's total v3 trading volumes have already crossed $12.5 billion, signaling substantial potential rewards for Fixed-Term CAKE stakers.

The RSP, which launches on Aug. 9, is also a sustainable and rewarding model for CAKE holders.

By directly profiting from the growth of the PancakeSwap protocol, CAKE holders participate in a new sustainable model that benefits the entire community.

To claim rewards, users must click "Claim" in the Locked CAKE Benefits pop-up on PancakeSwap. Throughout August, the "kitchen" will inject extra rewards from the revenue accumulated during June and July this year.

The first four distributions will each receive 25% of the revenue-sharing rewards from June and July.

Users must join before Aug. 2 to be eligible for the first distribution.

