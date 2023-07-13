ZTX Launches On Arbitrum To Develop 3D Open-World Ecosystem

ZTX, a blockchain initiative backed by Jump Crypto and ZEPETO, is set to launch on Arbitrum ARB/USD, a Layer-2 (L2) scaling solution for Ethereum ETH/USD

ZEPETO dubs itself to be Asia's largest avatar social network, with more than 400 million lifetime users.

ZTX is in the process of creating a virtual world where users can engage in social interactions, play games and participate in governance and economics while creating and selling digital assets in the virtual realm.

The first beta of the application is expected to go live in the coming weeks, allowing users to enter a test environment to explore and decorate their virtual land and homes with furniture-type items, the company stated in a press release on Thursday.

Additional gameplay features such as harvesting, material ownership, trading and crafting will be added in subsequent playable tests, it added.

Earlier in March, ZTX launched its Avatar Builder Beta, enabling users to create digital identities for use within ZTX. It also established partnerships with top-tier brands as part of its wearables collections.

Chris Jang, co-CEO of ZTX said, "ZTX aspires to supply infrastructure to Web3 creators, developers and projects by offering tool kits such as advanced, customizable templates for 3D avatars, wearables, and placeables that can be branded according to the needs of builders or communities. Our partnership with Arbitrum will help us develop our platform to deliver these capabilities, and we are excited about what the weeks and months ahead will mean for our teams, users and partners.”

Steven Goldfeder, CEO and co-founder of Offchain Labs, echoed these sentiments and said Arbitrum’s technology was designed for precisely these types of use cases: bridging tech gaps, opening new opportunities, and delivering fast and robust capabilities to blockchain projects across the board.

Following the playtest, ZTX will conduct its Genesis Home Mint, offering a unique collection of 4,000 3D District Homes equipped with benefits such as governance and special access to future drops, events and games.

These District Homes will serve as the economic engine in ZTX, opening up new capabilities and opportunities for enhanced in-game play and creating value for the holders.

Photo: Genesis NFT Home, courtesy ZTX