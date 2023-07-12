Cryptocurrency The Sandbox's Price Increased More Than 3% Within 24 hours

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
Over the past 24 hours, The Sandbox's SAND/USD price has risen 3.07% to $0.43. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 0.0% loss, moving from $0.42 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $8.40.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for The Sandbox over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has decreased 17.0% over the past week, while the overall circulating supply of the coin has decreased 0.27% to over 1.87 billion. This puts its current circulating supply at an estimated 62.32% of its max supply, which is 3.00 billion. The current market cap ranking for SAND is #50 at $798.06 million.

