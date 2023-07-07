Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses Following Jobs Data; Pepe, Fantom Among Top Losers

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, but the cryptocurrency prices remained above the $30,000 level on Friday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, trading below the key $1,900 mark this morning.
The U.S. economy added 209,000 jobs in June versus a revised gain of 306,000 jobs in May, recording the lowest reading since Dec. 2020. Analysts were expecting for a gain of 225,000 jobs.
eCash XEC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Pepe PEPE/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.17 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 3.2%. BTC was trading lower by 3.2% at $30,176 while ETH fell by around 3.9% to $1,863 on Friday.
- eCash XEC/USD
- Dai DAI/USD
- Binance USD BUSD/USD
- Tether USDT/USD
- USD Coin USDC/USD
- Pepe PEPE/USD
- Fantom FTM/USD
- ApeCoin APE/USD
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
- Compound COMP/USD
Price: $55.55
24-hour drop: 9.5%
Read This Next: Costco, AZZ And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.