Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses Following Jobs Data; Pepe, Fantom Among Top Losers

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, but the cryptocurrency prices remained above the $30,000 level on Friday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, trading below the key $1,900 mark this morning.

The U.S. economy added 209,000 jobs in June versus a revised gain of 306,000 jobs in May, recording the lowest reading since Dec. 2020. Analysts were expecting for a gain of 225,000 jobs.

eCash XEC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Pepe PEPE/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.17 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 3.2%. BTC was trading lower by 3.2% at $30,176 while ETH fell by around 3.9% to $1,863 on Friday.

Price: $55.55

24-hour drop: 9.5%

