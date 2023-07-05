Bitcoin Drops But Remains Above $30,000; Compound Becomes Top Loser

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 5, 2023 10:00 AM | 1 min read

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, but the cryptocurrency prices remained above the key $30,000 level on Wednesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, but remained above the key $1,900 mark this morning.

Enjin Coin ENJ/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Compound COMP/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.19 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 2.1%. BTC was trading lower by 1.9% at $30,440 while ETH fell by around 2.3% to $1,915 on Wednesday.

Price: $0.4593
24-hour drop: 7.8%

 

