Bitcoin Drops But Remains Above $30,000; Compound Becomes Top Loser

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, but the cryptocurrency prices remained above the key $30,000 level on Wednesday.
Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, but remained above the key $1,900 mark this morning.
Enjin Coin ENJ/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Compound COMP/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.19 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 2.1%. BTC was trading lower by 1.9% at $30,440 while ETH fell by around 2.3% to $1,915 on Wednesday.
- Enjin Coin ENJ/USD
- Zilliqa ZIL/USD
- GateToken GT/USD
- Convex Finance CVX/USD
- Filecoin FIL/USD
- Compound COMP/USD
- eCash XEC/USD
- Sui SUI/USD
- Bitcoin SV BSV/USD
- BitDAO BIT/USD
Price: $0.4593
24-hour drop: 7.8%
