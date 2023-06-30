Binance Survey Touts Crypto Confidence Among VIP Users, 88% Expect Bright Future

About 63.5% of institutional players who took part in a Binance survey held an optimistic perspective on the cryptocurrency sector.

Of the 208 participants, who are either institutional clients or VIP users of Binance, 88% anticipate a bright future over the coming decade.

Dubbed the "Institutional Crypto Outlook Survey," the report revealed that only 26.9% of the institutional users involved in the study believe that the wider adoption of cryptocurrencies will be propelled by an increase in practical real-world applications.

The study, conducted between March 31 and May 15, 2023, highlighted that 25.3% of the respondents regard regulatory transparency as a significant catalyst for the adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Participants also expect that the entrance of more financial entities, including crypto-supportive banks, into the space will be a major growth factor for the sector.

Other findings include:

47.1% of respondents chose to retain their cryptocurrency allocation over the previous year.

35.6% raised their allocation within the same duration.

Half of the investors are set to augment their cryptocurrency allocation.

A mere 4.3% plan to scale it down in the subsequent 12 months.

44.7%. of institutional investors leverage crypto for intraday trading strategies.

Market-making and arbitrage rank as the second most prevalent utilization, with 23.1%.

More than 50% of respondents managed less than $25 million in cryptocurrency.

22.6% of the participants had an allocation exceeding $100 million.

"Interestingly, for funds with an AUM above $75 million, portfolio diversification surfaced as an additional motivation to invest in cryptocurrencies," the report stated.

