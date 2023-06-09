Crypto Takes The European Stage: Inside MiCA's Transformative Regulatory Framework

Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation, inscribed in the Official Journal of the European Union on June 9, is expected to be enacted by Dec. 30, 2024.

Certain provisions will even be brought into play six months in advance, on Jun. 30, 2024.

MiCA, ratified on May 31, paves the way for a unified market setting throughout the EU, streamlining regulatory prerequisites and operational modalities.

Also Read: Crypto Can't Dodge The Law With Fancy Talk, Says SEC's Gary Gensler

Industry professionals laud MiCA as a step forward in bringing regulatory clarity to the burgeoning crypto space.

Among the core tenets of MiCA are the mandates for registration and licensing that apply to cryptocurrency issuers, exchange platforms, and wallet providers.

Furthermore, MiCA encompasses guidelines for cryptocurrency custodial services, mandating robust security frameworks to thwart cyber threats and operational breakdowns.

Another essential feature of MiCA is its focus on curbing market malpractices, including insider trading and deceptive conduct within the cryptocurrency market.

In contrast, cryptocurrency entities in the U.S. are facing an increasingly stringent regulatory environment. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently initiated legal proceedings against prominent exchanges, Binance and Coinbase, for a host of violations including operating without registration and trading unregistered securities.

This development in the EU could potentially offer a more appealing and stable environment for crypto enterprises, considering the tightening regulatory grip in other major markets such as the United States.

Next: Cryptocurrency Fraud Mitigation In Australia: Monthly Limit On Payments To Exchanges

Image: Pixabay