Step into the Future With Ethereum Worlds' Metaverse: Luxury Apartments And Celebrities Await

Luxury metaverse builders Ethereum Worlds have unveiled the release of their Minimum Viable Product (MVP) for their community-focused Metaverse platform.

The MVP represents the first phase of Ethereum Worlds' larger ecosystem and features premium assets, including luxury apartments and penthouses that can be purchased through NFT secondary markets.

One of the main advantages of these premium real estate assets is their customization options and larger floor plans compared to standard apartments.

Additionally, these assets offer higher multipliers for in-game mechanics and other incentives within the virtual world.

Ethereum Towers, the centerpiece of the platform, has been designed with a VR-first approach, providing users with an immersive experience where they can interact and engage within their virtual living spaces.

The MVP allows apartment owners to design, build, and furnish their spaces, while also showcasing their favorite NFTs as virtual art pieces on the walls.

To enhance the user experience, Ethereum Worlds has developed an innovative Companion App that enables asset owners to access their profiles and assets even when they are not in VR.

Additionally, users can create customized avatars using the Ready Player Me solution, allowing them to define their unique digital metaverse identity and interact with other users as a Web3 version of themselves.

Ethereum Worlds CEO Jason Zemgulis expressed his excitement about the MVP release, emphasizing the platform's commitment to providing a premium community-focused Metaverse experience.

Zemgulis stated, "We're excited to see how our premium asset holders will utilize their fully customizable apartments to create their unique virtual spaces."

In March, Ethereum Towers announced a partnership with Trustless Music Agency, a Web3 music management firm affiliated with TaP Music, to offer music artists residency in Ethereum Towers, providing fans opportunities to engage with their favorite artists through meet and greets and other exclusive events.

