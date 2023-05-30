Ethereum Tops $1,900 Following Economic Reports; SingularityNET Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD edged higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading close to the $28,000 level on Tuesday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $1,900 mark this morning.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index in the U.S. declined 1.1% year-over-year in March, recording the first drop since May 2012. The FHFA house price index increased by 0.6% versus the previous month in March.
SingularityNET AGIX/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Optimism OP/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.16 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.2%. BTC was trading higher by 0.1% at $27,937 while ETH rose by around 0.6% to $1,912 on Tuesday.
- SingularityNET AGIX/USD
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
- IOTA MIOTA/USD
- XRP XRP/USD
- Quant QNT/USD
- Optimism OP/USD
- Pepe PEPE/USD
- Flare FLR/USD
- Sui SUI/USD
- Toncoin TON/USD
Price: $1.85
24-hour drop: 3.4%
Read This Next: Marvell, Seagate And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.