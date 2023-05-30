Ethereum Tops $1,900 Following Economic Reports; SingularityNET Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD edged higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading close to the $28,000 level on Tuesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $1,900 mark this morning.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index in the U.S. declined 1.1% year-over-year in March, recording the first drop since May 2012. The FHFA house price index increased by 0.6% versus the previous month in March.

SingularityNET AGIX/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Optimism OP/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.16 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.2%. BTC was trading higher by 0.1% at $27,937 while ETH rose by around 0.6% to $1,912 on Tuesday.

