Bitcoin Drops But Remains Above This Key Level; XDC Network, Rocket Pool Among Top Losers

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, but the cryptocurrency prices remained above the key $27,000 level on Tuesday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also traded lower, but remained above the key $1,800 mark this morning.
Conflux CFX/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while XDC Network XDC/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.12 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.5%. BTC was trading lower by 1.1% at $27,108 while ETH fell by around 0.4% to $1,821 on Tuesday.
- Conflux CFX/USD
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
- ApeCoin APE/USD
- Huobi Token HT/USD
- Litecoin LTC/USD
- XDC Network XDC/USD
- Rocket Pool RPL/USD
- Injective INJ/USD
- Kava KAVA/USD
- Sui SUI/USD
Price: $1.17
24-hour drop: 4.1%
Read This Next: Nikola And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.