Bitcoin Drops But Remains Above This Key Level; XDC Network, Rocket Pool Among Top Losers

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 16, 2023 10:21 AM | 1 min read

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, but the cryptocurrency prices remained above the key $27,000 level on Tuesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also traded lower, but remained above the key $1,800 mark this morning.

Conflux CFX/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while XDC Network XDC/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.12 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.5%. BTC was trading lower by 1.1% at $27,108 while ETH fell by around 0.4% to $1,821 on Tuesday.

  • Conflux CFX/USD
  • Lido DAO LDO/USD
  • ApeCoin APE/USD
  • Huobi Token HT/USD
  • Litecoin LTC/USD
  • XDC Network XDC/USD
  • Rocket Pool RPL/USD
  • Injective INJ/USD
  • Kava KAVA/USD
  • Sui SUI/USD

Price: $1.17
24-hour drop: 4.1%

