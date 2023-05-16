Bitcoin Drops But Remains Above This Key Level; XDC Network, Rocket Pool Among Top Losers

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, but the cryptocurrency prices remained above the key $27,000 level on Tuesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also traded lower, but remained above the key $1,800 mark this morning.

Conflux CFX/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while XDC Network XDC/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.12 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.5%. BTC was trading lower by 1.1% at $27,108 while ETH fell by around 0.4% to $1,821 on Tuesday.

Conflux CFX/USD

Lido DAO LDO/USD

ApeCoin APE/USD

Huobi Token HT/USD

Litecoin LTC/USD

XDC Network XDC/USD

Rocket Pool RPL/USD

Injective INJ/USD

Kava KAVA/USD

Sui SUI/USD

Price: $1.17

24-hour drop: 4.1%

