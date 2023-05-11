ñol


Ethereum Enters Uncharted Territory With Lockup Skyrocketing

by Murtuza Merchant, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 11, 2023 12:35 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The amount of Ethereum "out of circulation" impacts demand.
  • The total value locked of Ethereum surpasses $27B.

Ethereum ETH/USD has reached a fresh record, with 19,375,242 ETH now locked away, amounting to a total value locked (TVL) of $27.7 billion.

This achievement comes despite recent minor withdrawals. It also has significant implications for Ethereum and its investors, particularly concerning the cryptocurrency's potential for ongoing growth.

The locked-up ether can be categorized into various segments, such as staked ETH on the Beacon chain, transferred ETH to the Beacon contract awaiting validation, and rewarded ETH on the Beacon chain. 

