Ethereum Enters Uncharted Territory With Lockup Skyrocketing

Ethereum ETH/USD has reached a fresh record, with 19,375,242 ETH now locked away, amounting to a total value locked (TVL) of $27.7 billion.

This achievement comes despite recent minor withdrawals. It also has significant implications for Ethereum and its investors, particularly concerning the cryptocurrency's potential for ongoing growth.

The locked-up ether can be categorized into various segments, such as staked ETH on the Beacon chain, transferred ETH to the Beacon contract awaiting validation, and rewarded ETH on the Beacon chain.

Twitter user @Nansen commented on this:

Photo: Shutterstock