Israeli Authorities Uncover Binance Accounts Tied To ISIS, Hamas Group

Israeli authorities have confiscated nearly 190 cryptocurrency accounts on Binance, with the intention to "disrupt the activities" of the Islamic State (ISIS) and "hinder its ability to further its objectives," according to Israel's National Bureau for Counter-Terror Financing (NBCTF).

On Jan. 12, the NBCTF seized two Binance accounts and their contents, as stated in one of the documents on their website, per a Reuters report.

The document did not provide information about the value of the confiscated crypto or how the accounts were connected to the Islamist Hamas group.

Binance stated that it complies with all regulatory requirements to ensure its platform is not accessible to terrorists or other malicious actors.

Binance must undergo a lengthy process to determine if an individual account has definitive ties to criminal organizations. Malicious actors typically do not register accounts under the names of their criminal enterprises, which is why Binance collaborates with law enforcement and uses information only available to them to identify individuals operating accounts for illicit organizations.

