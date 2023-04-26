The Battle For Crypto Market Regulations Heats Up In Congress

The U.S. Congress House Subcommittee on Commodity Markets, Digital Assets and Rural Development will hold a hearing to explore the "regulatory gaps" in the regulation of cryptocurrency spot markets on Thursday.

The panel of witnesses comprises experts in the field, including former Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chair Timothy Massad, who is currently a research fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School and director of the M-RCBG Digital Assets Policy Project, Coindesk reported.

Also Read: Shiba Inu Trading Volume Plummets To Unimaginable Lows, While Solana and Cardano Struggle: Is This The End Of The Meme Coin Era?

Other witnesses include Purvi Maniar, general counsel at institutional cryptocurrency trading platform FalconX, and Nilmini Rubin, head of global policy at Hedera, a decentralized proof-of-stake ledger.

Also on the panel are Daniel Davis, partner and co-chair of Financial Markets and Regulation at Katten Muchin Rosenman, and Joseph Hall, partner at Davis Polk & Wardwell.

The hearing will take place on Thursday at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

Read Next: From Zero To Crypto Hero: Record-Breaking Bug Bounties You Won't Believe

Photo: Shutterstock