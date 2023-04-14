Ethereum Hits $2,100 Following Economic Data; Rocket Pool, Arbitrum Among Top Gainers

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the $30,600 level on Friday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also moved higher, hitting the key $2,100 mark this morning.

Retail sales in the US dropped 1% month-over-month in March versus a revised 0.2% decline in February. The price index for US imports declined 0.6% from a month ago in March, while export prices dropped 0.3% in March.

Rocket Pool RPL/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Conflux CFX/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.28 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 2%. BTC was trading higher by 1.4% at $30,661 while ETH rose by around 5.1% to $2,100 on Friday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Rocket Pool RPL/USD

Price: $50.99

24-hour gain: 15.3%

Arbitrum ARB/USD

Price: $1.53

24-hour gain: 13.8%

OKB OKB/USD

Price: $46.80

24-hour gain: 9.2%

Optimism OP/USD

Price: $2.59

24-hour gain: 8.7%

Injective INJ/USD

Price: $7.30

24-hour gain: 7.8%

Losers

Conflux CFX/USD

Price: $0.3776

24-hour drop: 4.5%

Quant QNT/USD

Price: $120.30

24-hour drop: 3.4%

Fantom FTM/USD

Price: $0.5135

24-hour drop: 1.9%

Solana SOL/USD

Price: $24.67

24-hour drop: 1.5%

Monero XMR/USD

Price: $162.43

24-hour drop: 0.7%

Read This Next: Top 5 Industrials Stocks Which Could Blast Off In Q2