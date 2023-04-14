Ethereum Hits $2,100 Following Economic Data; Rocket Pool, Arbitrum Among Top Gainers

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the $30,600 level on Friday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also moved higher, hitting the key $2,100 mark this morning.
Retail sales in the US dropped 1% month-over-month in March versus a revised 0.2% decline in February. The price index for US imports declined 0.6% from a month ago in March, while export prices dropped 0.3% in March.
Rocket Pool RPL/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Conflux CFX/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.28 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 2%. BTC was trading higher by 1.4% at $30,661 while ETH rose by around 5.1% to $2,100 on Friday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Rocket Pool RPL/USD
Price: $50.99
24-hour gain: 15.3%
- Arbitrum ARB/USD
Price: $1.53
24-hour gain: 13.8%
- OKB OKB/USD
Price: $46.80
24-hour gain: 9.2%
- Optimism OP/USD
Price: $2.59
24-hour gain: 8.7%
- Injective INJ/USD
Price: $7.30
24-hour gain: 7.8%
Losers
- Conflux CFX/USD
Price: $0.3776
24-hour drop: 4.5%
- Quant QNT/USD
Price: $120.30
24-hour drop: 3.4%
- Fantom FTM/USD
Price: $0.5135
24-hour drop: 1.9%
- Solana SOL/USD
Price: $24.67
24-hour drop: 1.5%
- Monero XMR/USD
Price: $162.43
24-hour drop: 0.7%
