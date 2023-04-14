ñol


Ethereum Hits $2,100 Following Economic Data; Rocket Pool, Arbitrum Among Top Gainers

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 14, 2023 9:33 AM | 2 min read
Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the $30,600 level on Friday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also moved higher, hitting the key $2,100 mark this morning.

Retail sales in the US dropped 1% month-over-month in March versus a revised 0.2% decline in February. The price index for US imports declined 0.6% from a month ago in March, while export prices dropped 0.3% in March.

Rocket Pool RPL/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Conflux CFX/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.28 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 2%. BTC was trading higher by 1.4% at $30,661 while ETH rose by around 5.1% to $2,100 on Friday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

  • Rocket Pool RPL/USD

Price: $50.99
24-hour gain: 15.3%

  • Arbitrum ARB/USD

Price: $1.53
24-hour gain: 13.8%

  • OKB OKB/USD

Price: $46.80
24-hour gain: 9.2%

  • Optimism OP/USD

Price: $2.59
24-hour gain: 8.7%

  • Injective INJ/USD

Price: $7.30
24-hour gain: 7.8%

Losers

  • Conflux CFX/USD

Price: $0.3776
24-hour drop: 4.5%

  • Quant QNT/USD

Price: $120.30
24-hour drop: 3.4%

  • Fantom FTM/USD

Price: $0.5135
24-hour drop: 1.9%

  • Solana SOL/USD

Price: $24.67
24-hour drop: 1.5%

  • Monero XMR/USD

Price: $162.43
24-hour drop: 0.7%

