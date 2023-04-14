Binance And Benzinga Join Forces: Newsfeed Collaboration And Inaugural Charity Blockchain Event On April 20th

Binance recently rolled out a newsfeed on their platform featuring stories from the top crypto publications, now including Benzinga.

Benzinga will also be moderating the first Binance Talk event on Thursday, April 20th. Binance Talk will focus on "Charity & Blockchain for Good" with speakers from UNICEF, United Nations, Binance Charity Foundation, and more.

A spokesperson from Binance said, “Trustworthy news is essential to staying informed and making smart decisions in the cryptocurrency space. With so many conflicting stories, rumors, and fake information circulating online, it can be hard to find reliable news sources. But trustworthy news is essential for staying up-to-date with market movements and developments in the crypto sector.”

The Binance Feed has around 1.7 million daily active users and sources news from a select group of trusted sources.

Recently introduced, the Binance Feed is a feature on the Binance platform, which is the world's largest by trading volume. In 2022, Binance also rolled out a new Proof of Reserves system to help provide reassurance of users' funds in the wake of the FTX collapse.

“In the aftermath of cascading events that shook the core of our industry, we demonstrated resilience and immediately focused on rebuilding trust in the blockchain ecosystem and its massive potential to improve people’s lives. Moving forward, Binance remains committed to innovative strategies, earning the trust of our users, and being a responsible leader in shaping the future of digital assets,” the company stated.

