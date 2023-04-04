In the aftermath of Twitter CEO Elon Musk‘s decision to change the social media platform’s logo to that of a Shiba Inu dog, a Dogecoin DOGE/USD whale reportedly sold 650 million DOGE.

What Happened: On-chain data analytics platform Lookonchain, on Monday, revealed that the fifth largest holder of DOGE reportedly transferred 650 million DOGE worth around $61.3 million.

At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.099, up 26% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin has now moved ahead of Cardano ADA/USD to secure the seventh position in the top 100 cryptocurrency rankings.

Many users were eagerly waiting to see if Musk would comment on the change, given his history of tweeting about Dogecoin.

Initially, Musk remained silent on the matter, sparking further curiosity and speculation among users. However, the Tesla CEO eventually broke his silence by tweeting a post that referenced some of his older tweets where he had joked about changing the DOGE logo.

